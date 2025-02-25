Spencer Knight News: Cruises to win
Knight stopped 18 of 19 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Predators.
Knight's winning streak is up to three games, and he's allowed just six goals in that span. The Predators' Michael McCarron scored at 4:30 of the third period to break up the shutout bid, but Knight held firm after that. For the season, Knight improved to 12-8-1 with a 2.40 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 23 appearances. The Panthers are back at home for their next game, which is Thursday against the scuffling Oilers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now