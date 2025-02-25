Spencer Knight News: Cruises to win

Knight stopped 18 of 19 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Knight's winning streak is up to three games, and he's allowed just six goals in that span. The Predators' Michael McCarron scored at 4:30 of the third period to break up the shutout bid, but Knight held firm after that. For the season, Knight improved to 12-8-1 with a 2.40 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 23 appearances. The Panthers are back at home for their next game, which is Thursday against the scuffling Oilers.