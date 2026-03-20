Spencer Knight News: Dials in for win Thursday
Knight turned aside 28 of 29 shots on net in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Wild.
Knight stole the spotlight down the stretch in Thursday's contest, making multiple key saves en route to the upset victory. With Thursday's win, the 24-year-old netminder now has an 18-19-9 record, a 2.63 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 46 appearances this season. Knight has proven time and time again that he can guide Chicago towards the win column, even in low-scoring games. If he can continue his success for the remainder of the regular season, he'll have a strong chance to set a new career high in wins, GAA and save percentage among the four full seasons he's played in the NHL.
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