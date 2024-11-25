Spencer Knight News: Downed by Capitals
Knight turned aside 27 of 29 shots faces during Monday's 4-1 home loss to the Capitals.
Knight turned in another solid performance and kept the Panthers in it until Jakob Chychrun's power-play marker in the third period. The 23-year-old Knight fell to 3-4-0 in eight appearances thus far in the 2024-25 season. Sergei Bobrovsky is firmly entrenched as the starter in goal, so Knight's playing time is likely to remain fairly sparse.
