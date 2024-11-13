Spencer Knight News: Downed by Devils

Knight stopped 20 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to New Jersey, with the Devils' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Panthers had trouble solving Jacob Markstrom in the other crease, giving Knight no margin for error even though he made some big saves to keep things close. The 23-year-old goalie has made six appearances this season as Sergei Bobrovsky's understudy, going 3-2-0 with a 2.85 GAA and .897 save percentage.