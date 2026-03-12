Spencer Knight headshot

Spencer Knight News: Earns overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Knight stopped 29 of 31 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.

Knight snapped a four-game skid with this performance, which was also his return from missing three contests due to an illness. The 24-year-old improved to 17-18-8 with a 2.61 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 43 appearances this season. Now that he's healthy, Knight is likely to handle a majority of the starts for the Blackhawks. They wrap up this brief road trip in Vegas on Saturday.

Spencer Knight
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Knight See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Knight See More
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
NHL
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
Author Image
Jan Levine
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 9
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 9
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Chris Morgan
4 days ago