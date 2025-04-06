Spencer Knight News: Ends four-game skid

Knight stopped 28 of 29 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Penguins.

Knight was 0-3-1 with 14 goals allowed over his previous four outings. He snapped the losing streak with a strong performance Sunday, though he was 5:24 short of a shutout when Rickard Rakell got the Penguins on the board. Knight improved to 16-15-2 with a 2.62 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 35 appearances this season. The Blackhawks' next game is a rematch with the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.