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Spencer Knight News: Expected to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 2:00pm

Knight is expected to start on the road against Philadelphia on Thursday, per Jack Bushman of Chicago Hockey Now.

Knight stopped 30 of 33 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime loss to Nashville in his last start Sunday. He's 18-19-10 with a 2.64 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 47 outings in 2025-26. Philadelphia has a 9-3-1 record across its past 13 games, but the Flyers have generated a modest 2.46 goals per game over that stretch.

Spencer Knight
Chicago Blackhawks
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