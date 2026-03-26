Spencer Knight News: Expected to start Thursday
Knight is expected to start on the road against Philadelphia on Thursday, per Jack Bushman of Chicago Hockey Now.
Knight stopped 30 of 33 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime loss to Nashville in his last start Sunday. He's 18-19-10 with a 2.64 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 47 outings in 2025-26. Philadelphia has a 9-3-1 record across its past 13 games, but the Flyers have generated a modest 2.46 goals per game over that stretch.
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