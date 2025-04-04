Spencer Knight News: Facing Capitals
Knight will guard the visiting crease in Washington on Friday, Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News reports.
Knight has taken over as the No. 1 goaltender in Chicago after his trade from Florida for Seth Jones on March 1. Knight is 3-6-1 with a 3.11 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 10 starts after going 12-8-1 with a 2.40 GAA with the Panthers over 23 games in 2024-25. The Capitals should give Knight all he can handle as they lead the NHL in scoring, averaging 3.60 goals per game this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now