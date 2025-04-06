Spencer Knight News: Facing Penguins

Knight will patrol the home crease against Pittsburgh on Sunday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Knight has gone 0-3-1 in his last four outings, surrendering 14 goals on 100 shots. He has a 15-15-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.67 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 34 appearances between Chicago and Florida this season. Pittsburgh ranks 19th in the league with 2.94 goals per game in 2024-25 and won 5-3 versus Dallas on Saturday.