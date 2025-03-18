Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Spencer Knight headshot

Spencer Knight News: Facing Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Knight will draw the home start Tuesday against the Kraken, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

Knight has dropped back-to-back games after winning his first two outings with the Blackhawks since being acquired in a trade from the Panthers. He's posted a solid .928 save percentage and a 2.24 GAA with Chicago so far. Seattle is tied for 14th in the NHL in 2024-25 with 2.97 goals per game this season.

Spencer Knight
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now