Knight failed to uphold three separate leads in this game, and defenseman Simon Nemec completed his hat trick in overtime to send Knight to the defeat. While Knight has gone 2-1-2 over his last five games, he's allowed a reasonable 15 goals in that span, especially when he's faced at least 30 shots in each of those outings. The 24-year-old is at a 6-3-3 record with a 2.46 GAA and a .923 save percentage over appearances. Knight looks like a big part of the Blackhawks' early success this season, so expect him to continue seeing ample playing time. Chicago's next game is at home versus the high-scoring Maple Leafs on Saturday.