Spencer Knight News: Falls to Preds in OT
Knight made 30 saves in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to Nashville.
Filip Forsberg was his nemesis in this one, having a hand in all three Predator tallies, including the OT winner on a gritty solo effort. Knight still has just one regulation loss in March, going 2-1-3 in six starts with a 2.76 GAA and .912 save percentage.
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