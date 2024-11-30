Spencer Knight News: First shutout of season

Knight made 20 saves Saturday in a 6-0 win over Carolina.

The Hurricanes didn't show up for this game, but that doesn't devalue the win or shutout, which was Knight's first of the season and fourth of his career. And it was the young netminder's first shutout since Nov. 9, 2022, when he made 40 saves in a 3-0 win against Carolina. The victory snapped a three-game skid for Knight, a worthy fantasy activation whenever he gets the nod.