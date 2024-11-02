Spencer Knight News: Gets win after small wobble

Knight made 23 saves in a 4-2 win over Dallas on Saturday as part of the NHL Global Series in Finland.

He surrendered two goals, including a power-play marker, in 34 seconds during the second period but settled down afterward. Knight is 3-1-0 with a 2.79 GAA and .902 save percentage in four starts this season. And with the Panthers' collective confidence growing, Knight is a strong start in daily formats.