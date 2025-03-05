Spencer Knight News: Getting nod for Friday's game

Knight will start in goal at home versus Utah on Friday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Knight will make his second start as a Blackhawk on Friday after he was acquired from the Panthers on Saturday. Lazerus adds that the Blackhawks will move forward with Knight and Arvid Soderblom sharing the crease, leaving Petr Mrazek as the odd man out. This suggests the Blackhawks could pursue trading Mrazek before Friday's deadline, but in any case, Knight will have steady playing time for the remainder of the campaign.