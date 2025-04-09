Spencer Knight News: Hung out to dry in Pittsburgh

Knight turned aside 22 shots in in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Penguins.

Sidney Crosby potted a power-play tally with 16 seconds left in the first period for what proved to be the game-winner, and Chicago's skaters gave Knight no help the rest of the way. The young netminder has been tagged for four or more goals in six of his last nine outings, going 2-6-1 over that stretch with a 3.57 GAA and .870 save percentage. The talent that made Knight the 13th overall pick in the 2019 Draft is still there, but the team around him will need to get a lot better over the summer if he's going to have much fantasy appeal next season.