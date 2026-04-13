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Spencer Knight News: In goal Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Knight will patrol the home crease against Buffalo on Monday, Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News reports.

Knight has gone 0-5-2 in his last seven outings while permitting 27 goals on 216 shots. He has posted a record of 18-24-11 this campaign with three shutouts, a 2.80 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 53 appearances. Buffalo sits 10th in the league with 3.38 goals per game this season.

Spencer Knight
Chicago Blackhawks
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