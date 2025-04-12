Fantasy Hockey
Spencer Knight headshot

Spencer Knight News: In goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Knight will protect the home net against Winnipeg on Saturday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

In his last outing, Knight allowed five goals on 27 shots in a 5-0 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday. He has a 4-8-1 record with a 3.16 GAA and an .889 save percentage across 13 appearances with Chicago this season. Winnipeg ranks third in the league with 3.39 goals per game in 2024-25.

Spencer Knight
Chicago Blackhawks
