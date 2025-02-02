Spencer Knight News: In goal Sunday
Knight will protect the home net against the Islanders on Sunday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Knight will get the second half of Florida's back-to-back after Sergei Bobrovsky played in Saturday's 5-1 win over Chicago. The 23-year-old Knight has lost his last two outings, surrendering five goals on 53 shots. He has a 9-8-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.47 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 20 appearances this season. The Islanders sit 26th in the league with 2.73 goals per game in 2024-25 and earned a 3-2 overtime win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.
