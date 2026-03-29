Spencer Knight News: Loses third straight game
Knight allowed four goals on 39 shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Devils. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.
Knight is 0-2-1 with 12 goals allowed on 114 shots over his last three games. He's faced at least 30 shots in seven of his eight outings in March, and that heavy volume behind a young and shaky defense isn't leading to good results. Knight is down to 18-21-10 with a 2.71 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 49 appearances this season. The Blackhawks' next game is at home Tuesday versus the Jets before they head out west for another road trip.
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