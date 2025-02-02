Spencer Knight News: Makes 31 saves in win

Knight made 31 saves on 34 shots in Sunday's 6-3 home win over the Islanders.

Despite a rough second period in which the Islanders scored all three of their goals, Knight kept the Panthers' net clean while facing a large volume of shots. With the victory, the 23-year-old improved to 10-8-1 with a .906 save percentage and a 2.49 GAA. This was the netminder's first win between the pipes since Jan. 18, but he has played well since the beginning of 2025 with four wins in seven appearances. He remains firmly behind Sergei Bobrovsky in Florida's net but can be used as a decent spot-start play in fantasy.