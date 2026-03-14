Spencer Knight News: On wrong side of shutout

Knight stopped 28 of 32 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to Vegas.

Three of the goals against came in a span of 3:27 in the middle of the first period. Knight has lost five of his last six outings, but this was the first time he allowed four goals since Jan. 25 versus the Panthers. Knight is now at a 17-19-8 record with a 2.64 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 44 starts in his first year as a full-time starter. The Blackhawks' schedule doesn't get easier next week, as they have a home-and-home with the Wild before facing the Avalanche on the second half of a back-to-back, which makes Knight a risky fantasy option in the short term.