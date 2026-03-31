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Spencer Knight News: Patrolling home blue paint Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Knight will start at home against the Jets on Tuesday, according to Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News.

Knight has lost three straight games (0-2-1) and has only one win in his last six appearances. The Jets are a familiar adversary for Knight -- this will be the fourth time this season Knight will start against them. The 2019 first-round pick is 1-1-1 with a .906 save percentage and a 2.98 GAA against Winnipeg in 2025-26. The Jets have won three of their last four matchups, with their lone loss during that time coming against Colorado.

Spencer Knight
Chicago Blackhawks
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