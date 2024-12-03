Fantasy Hockey
Spencer Knight News: Patrolling road crease

Published on December 3, 2024

Knight will get the starting nod against the Penguins on Tuesday.

Knight will make his 10th appearance of the season -- the 23-year-old is 4-4-0 with a .911 save percentage and a 2.31 GAA through nine appearances. The Connecticut native posted his first shutout of the season Saturday in a 20-save, 6-0 win over Carolina. Knight has yet to face the Penguins in his four-year NHL career.

