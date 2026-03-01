Spencer Knight headshot

Spencer Knight News: Posts solid outing in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Knight turned aside 32 of 34 shots on net in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Despite ending up in the win column, Knight put together a strong performance that kept the Blackhawks in Saturday's game until Colorado's Cale Makar deposited an empty-net goal. Overall, the 24-year-old Knight now has a 16-18-7 record, a 2.62 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 41 outings this season. While the Blackhawks struggle to produce consistent offense to help Knight find the win column, his save percentage and GAA numbers make him a goaltender worth rostering in nearly all fantasy formats. While he'll likely get a game of rest during the second half of the back-to-back, he'll have a strong chance to return to action in Tuesday's game against the Jets.

Spencer Knight
Chicago Blackhawks
