Spencer Knight News: Second shutout of season
Knight made 34 saves in a 3-0 win over the Ducks on Saturday. He also had an assist.
It was his second shutout of the season and fifth of his career. Knight's assist came on an empty-net goal moments after he almost scored an empty-netter himself. He's rung up three straight wins, and he has allowed just 12 goals in his last six starts (4-2-0) after allowing 10 goals over two games to start December. Knight's game seems to be sharpening. Drop him into your paint if he's designated to start.
