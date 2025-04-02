Spencer Knight News: Set to face Colorado

Knight is expected to start at home against Colorado on Wednesday, per Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

Knight has allowed four goals in each of his past three outings, stopping just 58 of 70 shots (.829 save percentage) across that stretch. He's 15-14-1 with a 2.65 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 32 outings between Florida and Chicago in 2024-25. Colorado ranks sixth in goals per game with 3.32.