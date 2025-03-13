Fantasy Hockey
Spencer Knight News: Set to face San Jose

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2025 at 12:00pm

Knight is expected to start on the road against San Jose on Thursday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Knight has a 2-1-0 record, 1.98 GAA and .941 save percentage in three appearances since being acquired by Chicago from Florida. Overall, he has a 14-9-1 record, 2.35 GAA and .912 save percentage in 26 outings in 2024-25. The Sharks rank 31st in goals per game with 2.61.

