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Spencer Knight News: Set to start season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Knight is expected to patrol the crease at home versus San Jose on Wednesday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Knight will be making his 55th appearance of the season, having gone 18-25-11 with a 2.84 GAA, .902 save percentage and three shutouts. If the 24-year-old netminder can get some additional support next year, he should be capable of reaching the 20-win threshold for the first time in his career, especially if he can maintain those decent ratios.

Spencer Knight
Chicago Blackhawks
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