Spencer Knight News: Set to start season finale

Knight is expected to patrol the crease at home versus San Jose on Wednesday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Knight will be making his 55th appearance of the season, having gone 18-25-11 with a 2.84 GAA, .902 save percentage and three shutouts. If the 24-year-old netminder can get some additional support next year, he should be capable of reaching the 20-win threshold for the first time in his career, especially if he can maintain those decent ratios.