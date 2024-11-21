Spencer Knight News: Set to start Thursday
Knight will protect the road goal versus the Blackhawks on Thursday, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.
Knight will start for the first time in four games. He took a loss Nov. 12 against the Devils, allowing three goals on 23 shots in that start. The 23-year-old netminder will have an easier matchup Thursday, as the Blackhawks are averaging just 2.32 goals per game.
