Spencer Knight News: Slated to start Saturday
Knight is projected to tend the road goal versus the Golden Knights on Saturday, Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News reports.
Knight returned from a three-game absence and earned a 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth on Thursday. He's now set to wrap up the Blackhawks' short road trip with a tough matchup in Vegas. The Golden Knights have scored 17 goals over their last six games, though they have just two wins in that span.
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