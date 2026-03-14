Spencer Knight News: Slated to start Saturday

Knight is projected to tend the road goal versus the Golden Knights on Saturday, Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News reports.

Knight returned from a three-game absence and earned a 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth on Thursday. He's now set to wrap up the Blackhawks' short road trip with a tough matchup in Vegas. The Golden Knights have scored 17 goals over their last six games, though they have just two wins in that span.