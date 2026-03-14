Spencer Knight headshot

Spencer Knight News: Slated to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Knight is projected to tend the road goal versus the Golden Knights on Saturday, Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News reports.

Knight returned from a three-game absence and earned a 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth on Thursday. He's now set to wrap up the Blackhawks' short road trip with a tough matchup in Vegas. The Golden Knights have scored 17 goals over their last six games, though they have just two wins in that span.

Spencer Knight
Chicago Blackhawks
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