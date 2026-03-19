Spencer Knight News: Slated to start Thursday
Knight is expected to start on the road against Minnesota on Thursday, per Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News.
Knight has a 17-19-9 record, 2.67 GAA and .907 save percentage in 45 outings in 2025-26. He's dropped his past two starts (0-1-1) while allowing eight goals on 69 shots (.884 save percentage). Minnesota ranks 10th in goals per game with 3.28 this season, but the Wild will be without Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) on Thursday.
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