Spencer Knight News: Solid output Sunday

Knight stopped 19 of 21 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Knight made his first start since Dec. 14 and delivered a solid performance between the pipes against one of the best offenses in the Eastern Conference. Knight should return to his regular backup duties for the second leg of this back-to-back rematch against Tampa Bay on Monday. Through four appearances in December, Knight has gone 2-1-1 with a 3.74 GAA and a .847 save percentage, so he hasn't exactly done enough to show he deserves more playing time.