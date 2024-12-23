Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Spencer Knight headshot

Spencer Knight News: Solid output Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 10:14am

Knight stopped 19 of 21 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Knight made his first start since Dec. 14 and delivered a solid performance between the pipes against one of the best offenses in the Eastern Conference. Knight should return to his regular backup duties for the second leg of this back-to-back rematch against Tampa Bay on Monday. Through four appearances in December, Knight has gone 2-1-1 with a 3.74 GAA and a .847 save percentage, so he hasn't exactly done enough to show he deserves more playing time.

Spencer Knight
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now