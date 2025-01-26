Spencer Knight News: Starting against Golden Knights
Knight will guard the road goal against Vegas on Sunday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Knight will get the second half of Florida's back-to-back after Sergei Bobrovsky played in Saturday's 7-2 win over San Jose. The 23-year-old Knight has a 9-7-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.43 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 19 appearances this season. Vegas ranks fourth in the league with 3.39 goals per game in 2024-25.
