Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Spencer Knight headshot

Spencer Knight News: Starting against Golden Knights

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Knight will guard the road goal against Vegas on Sunday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Knight will get the second half of Florida's back-to-back after Sergei Bobrovsky played in Saturday's 7-2 win over San Jose. The 23-year-old Knight has a 9-7-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.43 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 19 appearances this season. Vegas ranks fourth in the league with 3.39 goals per game in 2024-25.

Spencer Knight
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now