Spencer Knight headshot

Spencer Knight News: Starting against New Jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Knight will serve as the starting netminder for Wednesday's home game against New Jersey, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Knight snapped a four-game losing streak Sunday against Philadelphia despite allowing four goals on 29 shots (.862 save percentage). He's made two starts against New Jersey this year -- one at home and one on the road -- and has gone 1-1-0 with a 1.95 GAA and .920 save percentage in those appearances, both of which occurred while he was with the Panthers.

