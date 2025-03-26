Spencer Knight News: Starting against New Jersey

Knight will serve as the starting netminder for Wednesday's home game against New Jersey, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Knight snapped a four-game losing streak Sunday against Philadelphia despite allowing four goals on 29 shots (.862 save percentage). He's made two starts against New Jersey this year -- one at home and one on the road -- and has gone 1-1-0 with a 1.95 GAA and .920 save percentage in those appearances, both of which occurred while he was with the Panthers.