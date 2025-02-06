Fantasy Hockey
Spencer Knight headshot

Spencer Knight News: Starting against St. Louis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 10:29am

Knight will patrol the road crease in St. Louis on Thursday.

Knight is 4-2-0 in his last seven appearances with a 1.71 GAA and a .940 save percentage as he is starting to take away starts from the 36-year-old Sergei Bobrovsky in the Florida net. Knight is 10-8-1 with a 2.49 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 21 games this season. The Blues are generating 2.67 goals per game, 27th in the NHL this season.

Spencer Knight
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
