Spencer Knight News: Starting in Pittsburgh

Knight will guard the road goal against the Penguins on Tuesday, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Knight is coming off a 28-save performance in Sunday's 3-1 win over Pittsburgh. Since being acquired from Florida on March 1, he has a 4-7-1 record with a 3.01 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 12 starts with Chicago. The Penguins rank 19th in the league with 2.91 goals per game in 2024-25.