Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Spencer Knight headshot

Spencer Knight News: Starting in Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Knight will guard the road goal against the Penguins on Tuesday, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Knight is coming off a 28-save performance in Sunday's 3-1 win over Pittsburgh. Since being acquired from Florida on March 1, he has a 4-7-1 record with a 3.01 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 12 starts with Chicago. The Penguins rank 19th in the league with 2.91 goals per game in 2024-25.

Spencer Knight
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now