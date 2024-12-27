Spencer Knight News: Starting Saturday

Knight will defend the home crease versus Montreal on Saturday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Knight will make his second start in the last three games as he beat the Lightning on Sunday, allowing two goals on 21 shots in a 4-2 victory. Knight is 6-5-1 with a 2.78 GAA and an .891 save percentage this season. The Canadiens are averaging 2.94 goals per game in 2024-25.