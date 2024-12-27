Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Spencer Knight headshot

Spencer Knight News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Knight will defend the home crease versus Montreal on Saturday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Knight will make his second start in the last three games as he beat the Lightning on Sunday, allowing two goals on 21 shots in a 4-2 victory. Knight is 6-5-1 with a 2.78 GAA and an .891 save percentage this season. The Canadiens are averaging 2.94 goals per game in 2024-25.

Spencer Knight
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now