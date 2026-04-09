Spencer Knight headshot

Spencer Knight News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Knight will be between the home pipes versus Carolina on Thursday, per Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News.

Knight has not won since March 19, going 0-4-2 in that span. He is 18-23-11 with three shutouts, a 2.72 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 52 contests in 2025-26. The Hurricanes are fourth in scoring, averaging 3.54 goals per game.

Spencer Knight
Chicago Blackhawks
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