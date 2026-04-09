Spencer Knight News: Starting Thursday
Knight will be between the home pipes versus Carolina on Thursday, per Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News.
Knight has not won since March 19, going 0-4-2 in that span. He is 18-23-11 with three shutouts, a 2.72 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 52 contests in 2025-26. The Hurricanes are fourth in scoring, averaging 3.54 goals per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Knight See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, April 63 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 45 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 2911 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 2911 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Knight See More