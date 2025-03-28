Spencer Knight News: Struggles again Friday

Knight stopped 17 of 21 shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Knight took his sixth loss in seven outings, and this was the third game in a row in which he allowed at least four goals. The 23-year-old netminder looked like he might defy logic immediately after getting traded to the Blackhawks, but the team's young and shaky defense has caught up to him. Knight is down to 15-14-1 with a 2.65 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 32 appearances this season. The Blackhawks host Utah on Sunday, but it's not yet known which of Knight or Arvid Soderblom will get the start for that contest.