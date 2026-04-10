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Spencer Knight News: Struggles continue Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Knight stopped 15 of 22 shots on goal in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Knight lost his seventh consecutive outing Thursday and allowed a season-high in goals. Overall, the 24-year-old netminder has an 18-24-11 record, a 2.80 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 53 appearances this season. His first full campaign in Chicago has been an overall positive season, with a majority of his recent losses coming after the Blackhawks were eliminated from playoff contention. He's a risky start outside of deep leagues for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.

Spencer Knight
Chicago Blackhawks
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