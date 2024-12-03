Spencer Knight News: Struggling to keep lights on

Knight made 11 saves in a 5-4 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Knight sat back in the third and watched his teammates roar back from a 4-1 deficit with three goals in 4:33 to force OT. The winner came on a 2-on-1 just 1:31 into the extra frame. Knight will be the guy in the blue paint while Sergei Bobrovsky (personal) is away from the team because of the birth of his child. Unfortunately, he's 1-3-1 including a shutout in his last five starts. He has allowed 12 goals in the other four games. Knight may not be your best option right now, but don't count him out either - the kid's elite talent will keep him in games and help you win.