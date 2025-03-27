Spencer Knight News: Stuck with another loss

Knight turned aside 15 of 19 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Devils, with New Jersey's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The 23-year-old netminder didn't get a lot of help from his defense, as all four goals came either from right on his doorstep, or through partial screens. Knight has handled a starter's workload since being acquired from the Panthers in the Seth Jones trade, going 3-5-0 in eight March starts with a 3.15 GAA and .894 save percentage.