Spencer Knight headshot

Spencer Knight News: Tagged with OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Knight stopped 29 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Knight has dropped four straight starts, but at least this time he took the game into overtime. Despite the subpar record, it's worth noting that Knight has allowed three or fewer goals in each of his last seven outings, going 1-4-2 with a 2.84 GAA and an .892 save percentage. Those aren't the best numbers, but they're better than what a four-game losing skid would indicate. Over the four-game losing stretch, Knight owns a 2.77 GAA and a .900 save percentage while stopping 99 of 110 shots faced.

Spencer Knight
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Knight See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Knight See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
5 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
10 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
30 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
33 days ago
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Blue Jackets vs Blackhawks Predictions for Friday, Jan 30
NHL
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Blue Jackets vs Blackhawks Predictions for Friday, Jan 30
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
33 days ago