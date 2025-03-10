Fantasy Hockey
Spencer Knight headshot

Spencer Knight News: Tending twine against Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2025 at 11:36am

Knight will be between the road pipes against Colorado on Monday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Knight and Arvid Soderblom have alternated starts since the former was traded to Chicago, and that trend will continue Monday. Knight is in the midst of a five-game winning streak, with two wins coming as a member of the Blackhawks. During that five-game stretch, he's posted a 1.98 GAA and .935 save percentage.

Spencer Knight
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
