Spencer Knight News: Tending twine Sunday
Knight will protect the road net against New Jersey on Sunday, per Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News.
Knight has gone 0-1-1 in his last two outings while allowing eight goals on 75 shots. He has posted a record of 18-20-10 this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.69 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 48 appearances. New Jersey sits 27th in the league with 2.71 goals per game this season.
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