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Spencer Knight News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Knight will protect the road net against New Jersey on Sunday, per Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News.

Knight has gone 0-1-1 in his last two outings while allowing eight goals on 75 shots. He has posted a record of 18-20-10 this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.69 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 48 appearances. New Jersey sits 27th in the league with 2.71 goals per game this season.

Spencer Knight
Chicago Blackhawks
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