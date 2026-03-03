Spencer Knight headshot

Spencer Knight News: Tending twine Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Knight will guard the cage on the road versus the Jets on Tuesday, per The Hockey News.

Knight is currently riding a three-game losing streak despite having posted a 2.73 GAA over that stretch. While victories figure to be hard to come by for the backstop, given his supporting cast, he should still be capable of reaching the 20-win mark for the first time in his career.

Spencer Knight
Chicago Blackhawks
