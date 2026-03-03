Spencer Knight News: Tending twine Tuesday
Knight will guard the cage on the road versus the Jets on Tuesday, per The Hockey News.
Knight is currently riding a three-game losing streak despite having posted a 2.73 GAA over that stretch. While victories figure to be hard to come by for the backstop, given his supporting cast, he should still be capable of reaching the 20-win mark for the first time in his career.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Knight See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!9 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 229 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week32 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Blue Jackets vs Blackhawks Predictions for Friday, Jan 3032 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Knight See More