Spencer Knight News: Will start Thursday
Knight will guard the road goal versus the Mammoth on Thursday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
A previous report indicated Arvid Soderblom will start, but it will be Knight between the pipes. The 24-year-old missed three games due to an illness, and Knight was 0-3-1 with 11 goals allowed over his four outings prior to his absence.
