Spencer Knight headshot

Spencer Knight News: Will start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Knight will guard the road goal versus the Mammoth on Thursday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

A previous report indicated Arvid Soderblom will start, but it will be Knight between the pipes. The 24-year-old missed three games due to an illness, and Knight was 0-3-1 with 11 goals allowed over his four outings prior to his absence.

Spencer Knight
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Knight See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Knight See More
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
NHL
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
Author Image
Jan Levine
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 9
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 9
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Chris Morgan
4 days ago