Spencer Knight News: Yields three goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Knight gave up three goals on 25 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Predators. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Knight had a 2-1 lead to protect in the third period, but he wasn't up to the task. He's lost in regulation in four of his last six outings, and he's given up at least three goals in seven straight games. The 24-year-old is down to 16-17-7 with a 2.63 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 40 games. It's possible the career-high workload is catching up to him, especially with a young defense in front of him. Knight and Arvid Soderblom can be expected to split this weekend's back-to-back set, which has the Blackhawks visiting the Avalanche on Saturday and the Mammoth on Sunday.

