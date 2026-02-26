Spencer Knight News: Yields three goals in loss
Knight gave up three goals on 25 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Predators. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.
Knight had a 2-1 lead to protect in the third period, but he wasn't up to the task. He's lost in regulation in four of his last six outings, and he's given up at least three goals in seven straight games. The 24-year-old is down to 16-17-7 with a 2.63 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 40 games. It's possible the career-high workload is catching up to him, especially with a young defense in front of him. Knight and Arvid Soderblom can be expected to split this weekend's back-to-back set, which has the Blackhawks visiting the Avalanche on Saturday and the Mammoth on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Knight See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!4 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 224 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week27 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Blue Jackets vs Blackhawks Predictions for Friday, Jan 3027 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 3027 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Knight See More