Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Spencer Martin headshot

Spencer Martin News: Blitzed by Florida in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 29, 2024 at 4:29pm

Martin conceded five goals on 29 shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Panthers. The sixth marker was an empty-netter.

Martin was attempting to win his third straight game Friday, but Florida struck for three third-period goals to defeat Carolina on home ice. The Ontario native is Carolina's de facto No. 1 netminder at the moment, as Frederik Andersen (knee) and Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion) are working their way back to full health. Martin is 3-3-1 with an .850 save percentage and a 3.62 GAA through eight appearances.

Spencer Martin
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now