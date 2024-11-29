Spencer Martin News: Blitzed by Florida in defeat

Martin conceded five goals on 29 shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Panthers. The sixth marker was an empty-netter.

Martin was attempting to win his third straight game Friday, but Florida struck for three third-period goals to defeat Carolina on home ice. The Ontario native is Carolina's de facto No. 1 netminder at the moment, as Frederik Andersen (knee) and Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion) are working their way back to full health. Martin is 3-3-1 with an .850 save percentage and a 3.62 GAA through eight appearances.